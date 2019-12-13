3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus and Russia will be able to take part in the Olympics - 2024
Belarus and Russia will be able to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games, BelTA informs with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Belarus.
The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) supports the idea of allowing the Belarusians and Russians to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on condition that athletes will not compete under the flags of their countries or in their colors, said the head of the USOPC Suzanne Lyons."
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All