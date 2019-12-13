Belarus and Russia will be able to take part in the Olympics - 2024

Belarus and Russia will be able to participate in the 2024 Olympic Games, BelTA informs with reference to the National Olympic Committee of Belarus.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) supports the idea of allowing the Belarusians and Russians to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on condition that athletes will not compete under the flags of their countries or in their colors, said the head of the USOPC Suzanne Lyons."