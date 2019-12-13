EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus not to play with Canada in group stage of World Cup 2021

Russia instead of Canada. As it was planned. The International Hockey Federation changed the players of the World Championship in Minsk and Riga in 2021. Belarusian team will compete with Russia, Sweden, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark and the United Kingdom.

