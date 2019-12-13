3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus not to play with Canada in group stage of World Cup 2021
Russia instead of Canada. As it was planned. The International Hockey Federation changed the players of the World Championship in Minsk and Riga in 2021. Belarusian team will compete with Russia, Sweden, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Slovakia, Denmark and the United Kingdom.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All