Belarus hosts World Helicopter Championship 2018

Belarus is hosting the World Helicopter Championship 2018 this week. The event will bring together 50 crews from 15 countries. The championship will kick off tomorrow at the Lipki Airfield. The competition itself will be held at the Borovaya Airfield. Belarusians are among the favorites. At the previous championship in Poland, they won silver.

The best female crew will be chosen, and the air festival will continue with the festival # ProNebo. Traditionally, the most spectacular event will be helicopter racing. This year's surprise is the night drones races that will be held for the first time.

