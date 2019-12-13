EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus - Russia IIHF U18 Championship 2021 on Belarus 5

Belarus 5 will begin live broadcasting of the quarterfinal match of the Junior Ice Hockey World Championship at 8.30 pm. Belarus competes with Russia. Our team took the 3rd place at the group stage and is fighting for the forum awards for the third time in history.

