3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarus to play versus Albania in soccer League of Nations
All 23 players, who were called to the location of the Belarusian national soccer team are ready to go out on the field. The match with Albania will begin at 21.45 at the stadium "Dynamo". Belarus 5 will show the meeting live. The national soccer team of Belarus today is in two victories from the final stage of the European Championship.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All