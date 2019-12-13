PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarus to play against Switzerland at Ice Hockey World Cup

Today, the Belarusian team will play its sixth game at the World Championships in the group stage against Switzerland. Switzerland has nine points after five games, Mikhail Zakharov's team has four points. Only a victory of the Belarusians will give them chances to reach the playoffs. The game Belarus - Switzerland will start at 16:15 on Belarus 5.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All