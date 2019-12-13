EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarus playing versus Slovakia at European Basketball Championship

After a triumphant start at the European Basketball Championship, our women's national team is playing its second match. Yesterday, the Belarusians defeated Spaniards, the current winners of the tournament. Now we are going to play against Slovakia. Watch the live broadcast of the fight is on Belarus 5. The victory in this match will guarantee Belarus a place in the next round of the competition.

