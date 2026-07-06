Belarusian Trampoline Athletes Won Five Medals at FIG World Cup in Portugal

Belarusian trampoline athletes won five medals at the fourth stage of 2026 Trampoline World Cup in Portugal. Katsiaryna Yarshova first took gold in the individual event, and then repeated her success in the synchronized event, competing with Zlata Miniakhmetava.

Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya took second place in the individual event. Ivan Litvinovich also won the silver medal in the men's individual event. Andrei Builov finished just short of the podium. Litvinovich and Builov won silver in the synchronized event.

In total, trampoline athletes from more than 20 countries competed at the World Cup stage.