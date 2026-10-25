Belarusian Youth National Team Routs Papua New Guinea 20–0 at FIFA World Cup

The Belarusian youth national football team (under 15) has secured its first victory at the inaugural FIFA World Cup and Festival, currently taking place in Azerbaijan, reports BELTA.

In today’s third-round match within their preliminary group, the Belarusians routed their counterparts from Papua New Guinea with a commanding 20–0 scoreline. Arseniy Aplevich and Ivan Bystry each scored five goals, Nikita Boyko found the net four times, Denis Yermalenok recorded a hat-trick, Rodion Lapeto scored twice, and Vladislav Karpov added another goal.

The Belarusian players are set to face Mongolia and Botswana on October 26.

At the start of the tournament, the squad coached by Dmitry Petrovsky drew 2–2 with Peru (with goals from Arseniy Aplevich and Rodion Lapeto) and subsequently lost 1–2 to Mali (with a goal from Arseniy Aplevich).

The matches are played on smaller-sized pitches, consisting of two 20-minute halves, with eight players on each side.

In total, approximately 200 teams from across the globe are participating in the competition. In the initial stage, they are divided into 32 groups. The top-performing teams will advance to compete for the medals. Most of the matches are being held at a new football complex in the settlement of Govsan, while the decisive encounters will take place on October 31 in Baku. In total, the tournament participants will contest nearly a thousand matches. The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has covered all expenses for hosting this large-scale event, including air travel, accommodation, meals, medical support, and officiating.