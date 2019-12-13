3.43 RUB
Maria Shkanova from Belarus wins slalom at start of Russian Cup in Kirovsk
In Kirovsk, Murmansk Region of Russia, the Cup of Russia in Alpine skiing featuring Belarusian athletes has started, BelTA informs.
The debut stage of the tournament opened on Monday with the slalom competitions. Maria Shkanova, the representative of Belarus, took the first position among the women. After the first attempt, our athlete was behind Anastasia Gornostayeva from Russia, but on the second track the Belarusian athlete showed the best time and won 0.58 seconds ahead of Gornostayeva.
Maria Shkanova is on the podium again, this time with the silver medal. The Russian skier Vitalina Girina won the gold medal by 2.30 seconds after two attempts. Another Russian skier Ekaterina Tkachenko took the third place.
Competitions in the slalom at the Russian Cup in Alpine skiing were to start on November 25, but due to the weather conditions were postponed a few days earlier. The program of the tournament in Kirovsk includes competitions in giant slalom for men and women.
