3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusians get ready for Billie Jean King Cup
The women's national team is currently training on the courts of the Palace of Tennis, and gets ready for conquering Billie Jean King Cup in Prague on Thursday. The format of the World Team Championship changed a year ago. Now there is a group stage and a playoff. 12 teams are divided into four pools! Belarus will perform in the trio "B". Our rivals will be the Belgians and the Australians. Only the winner will enter the semifinals! It will be necessary to play only 3 games in face-to-face competitions. These are two single matches and a double competition.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Yulia Gotovko, Iryna Shymanovich, Vera Lapko and Lydziya Marazava are training to play for the national team at the Billie Jean King Cup! The Belarusians will face Belgium on November 1. The confrontation with the Australians is scheduled for October 4. Belteleradiocompany will broadcast the matches live.
President
All
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Lukashenko: It's no secret that we must protect our market
Politics
All
Society
All
European democracy showing true face at border in violence and abuse of refugees
Kurapaty actively used in Polish propaganda - but for some reason they are afraid of excavations
Supreme Court of Belarus supports removing restrictions on pensions amounts for working pensioners
17th Belarusian Antarctic Expedition to start on October 28
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All