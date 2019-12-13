Belarusians get ready for Billie Jean King Cup

The women's national team is currently training on the courts of the Palace of Tennis, and gets ready for conquering Billie Jean King Cup in Prague on Thursday. The format of the World Team Championship changed a year ago. Now there is a group stage and a playoff. 12 teams are divided into four pools! Belarus will perform in the trio "B". Our rivals will be the Belgians and the Australians. Only the winner will enter the semifinals! It will be necessary to play only 3 games in face-to-face competitions. These are two single matches and a double competition.