Belarusian gymnast Anastasia Salos wins silver at Sochi tournament

Belarusian athlete Anastasia Salos won the silver medal in the all-around at the rhythmic gymnastics "Heavenly Grace" tournament in Sochi, BelTA informs.



The representative of Belarus scored the second place with 191.15 points, being second only to the winner, Russian Lala Kramarenko, who got 206.80 points.



The first tournament "Heavenly Grace" was held a year ago in Moscow. Then Lala Kramarenko was the best, Anna Kamenshchikova from Belarus was the second and representative of Georgia Ketevan Abolishvili became the third.



These competitions are held on the initiative of the Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Alina Kabayeva. Their main purpose is to popularize this beautiful sport



