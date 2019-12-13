Belarusian tennis player A. Sabalenka to play in semifinals of Wimbledon today

Aryna Sabalenka strives to the top of the world ranking. The Belarusian tennis player will compete today for reaching the Wimbledon final with Czech Karolina Pliskova. The athletes will meet on the court at approximately 5:30 pm. The live broadcast will be conducted by Belarus 5. Sabalenka and Pliskova played two matches against each other in their careers. The Belarusian won both matches. Sabalenka for the first time in her career reached the Wimbledon semifinals and, regardless of the outcome of today's confrontation, she will rise one line and become the third racket in the world in the updated WTA ranking.