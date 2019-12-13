PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka reaches quarterfinals of Adelaide tournament

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has reached the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide, Australia, with a prize fund of $826 thousand, BelTA informs.

In the second round game, the fifth-ranked player outplayed in two tie-breaks Russian tennis player Ludmila Samsonova, who ranks 20th in the world - 7:6 (10:8), 7:6 (7:3). The match lasted two hours and 15 minutes.

The next opponent for the best tennis player in Belarus will be Czech Marketa Vondroušová (No.92 WTA), who defeated Estonian Kaia Kanepi (32), who at the start beat Belarusian tennis player Aliaksandra Sasnovich (30). In doubles the Belarusian tandem of Aryna Sabalenka / Lidia Marozava also made it to the quarter-finals, where they will face the Spanish-Japanese duo of Cristina Bucha / Makoto Ninomiya.

Yesterday another Belarusian Victoria Azarenka (26) in 1/16 finals of the singles beat Ukrainian Angelina Kalinina (39) - 7:6 (11:9), 7:6 (7:5). Tomorrow Azarenka will play against China's Zheng Qinwen (28) in a quarterfinal match.

