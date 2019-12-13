3.40 RUB
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka reaches quarterfinals of Wimbledon tournament
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2 in the world ranking) has reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon tournament, BelTA reports.
Today in the 1/8 finals singles match the Belarusian tennis player beat Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova (22) in two sets - 6:4, 6:0. The meeting lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes. In the quarterfinals Sabalenka will compete with American Madison Keys (18).
In the first round Arina Sobolenko defeated Hungarian Panna Udvardy (82) - 6:3, 6:1, then defeated in a three-set match representative of France Varvara Gracheva (41) - 2:6, 7:5, 6:2, and then won against Russian Anna Blinkova (40) - 6:2, 6:3.
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
