Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka reaches quarterfinals of Wimbledon tournament

Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2 in the world ranking) has reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon tournament, BelTA reports.

Today in the 1/8 finals singles match the Belarusian tennis player beat Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova (22) in two sets - 6:4, 6:0. The meeting lasted 1 hour and 10 minutes. In the quarterfinals Sabalenka will compete with American Madison Keys (18).