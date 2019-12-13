PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka reaches quarterfinals of Indian Wells tournament

The tennis prima donna of Belarus Aryna Sabalenka defeated Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic in Indian Wells and made it to the quarterfinals. It was a fantastic revenge for the only defeat in a year from Krejcikova at a tournament in Dubai. We wish Aryna further success and only good luck!

