Belarusian trampoline athletes win 13 medals of European Championship

Belarusian Oleg Ryabtsev won the gold medal at the European Trampoline Gymnastics Championship. Silver is on the account of the Olympic champion Uladzislau Hancharou. Hancharou and Ryabtsev took first place in synchronized jumping. In addition, Ivan Litvinovich, Oleg Ryabtsev, Uladzislau Hancharou, and Alexey Dudarev took the lead in the team tournament. In total, taking into account the junior competitions, our team has 13 awards.