Belarusian biathletes have training on Olympic track

The Belarusian biathletes are training in the Olympic village in the mountain cluster, Zhangjiakou, and work on the track where they will soon start the main games of the four years.



This is the footage from the last training session of our athletes, who in their free time try to communicate with each other and still, despite serious security measures, feel the Olympic entourage.



The mixed relay team is already known for February 5. Dzinara Alimbekava, Hanna Sola, Nikita Labastau and Anton Smolski will perform. This team took the silver medal at the World Cup in Oberhof.



