Belarusian gymnasts win two medals at World Cup in Minsk

At the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Minsk, Belarusian gymnasts won two medals. Alina Gornosko won the gold in the most prestigious all-around event. The second was Russian athlete Lala Kramarenko. Anastasia Salos managed to get the third place for a spectacular performance with a ribbon. The competition finishes today. Belarusian gymnasts will compete for medals in the finals of individual events.

