Belarusian and Russian tennis players to play at Wimbledon

Last year the organizers of Wimbledon did not allow the Belarusians and Russians to participate in the competition because of the situation in Ukraine. It was the only Grand Slam tournament in 2022, where tennis players from Belarus and Russia were not allowed to participate. In response, the ATP and WTA decided not to award ranking points to Wimbledon participants, and fined the British Lawn Tennis Association and the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club one million dollars.