Belarusian athletes getting ready to compete at Winter Paralympic Games

Less than a day is left before the start of the Winter Paralympic Games, a tournament which became an alternative to the Beijing Paralympics. Neither Belarusians, nor Russians could compete for medals of the main winter start of the quadrennium, because of the decision of the International Paralympic Committee. In Khanty-Mansiysk, our athletes and our hosts will be competing with Paralympic athletes from Armenia and Tajikistan under the slogan "We are together. Sports". Belarusians arrived on Monday, March 14, and in spite of the early hour, they were met at the airport as family.



Our guys have already got used to the track of the Winter Sports Center, where the competitions in cross-country skiing and biathlon will be held. In total, there will be prizes in six sports. Our team will consist of 15 athletes. The opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympic Games will be held on March 18, but the first medal events will be held tomorrow. Belarusians will compete in three disciplines in ski racing.



