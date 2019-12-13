Belarusian athletes leave for Tokyo Paralympic Games

Our sportsmen are getting ready for the departure to Tokyo, where the 16th Paralympic Games will start on August 24, and they set ambitious tasks for themselves. Twenty Belarusian Paralympic athletes are going to compete in the capital of Japan in five sports: athletics, swimming, judo, rowing and fencing. In competitions among swimmers, the honor of our country will be defended by multiple champion of the Paralympic Games Igor Bokiy and a debutant of such competitions Alexei Talai.



The 16th Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo will be held from August 24 to September 5. In Rio de Janeiro, the Belarusian Paralympians won 10 medals and won the 19th place in the team competition.



