Belarusian tennis players know their first rivals at Tokyo Olympics

Belarusian tennis players have recognized their first rivals at the Olympic tournament! The third racket of the world, Aryna Sabalenka will go to court against the 45th in the planetary report card Magda Linett from Poland at the start of the competition. In case of a victory, the Belarusian will compete with the winner of Donna Vekic - Caroline Garcia (France).



Our men will play against the French in the first round. The first racket of Belarus, Ilya Ivashka, according to the results of the draw, is waiting for a match with Gael Monfils (18th in the world). Egor Gerasimov was more fortunate. He will play with a representative of the second hundred in the rating, Gilles Simon. Ivashka and Gerasimov will fight New Zealanders Marcus Daniell and Michael Venus at the start. The tennis tournament starts on Saturday and will last until August 1. We wish our athletes good luck!

