Belarusian cyclists return with gold medal of "Games of the Future"

We were worried about the result until the last, but when we heard that the Belarusian national team had the gold medal, we couldn't hold back our emotions. Our champion four shared such impressions from the victorious participation in the first "Games of the Future.

The guys won the virtual cycling race. The competition consisted of several disciplines. The Belarusians were competing with titled riders from other countries.

