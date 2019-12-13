PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Belarusian and Russian gymnasts to return to international arena

The Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation plans to allow Belarusian and Russian athletes to compete under the auspices of the organization in a neutral status from January 1, 2024, as it became known the day before.

The organization stressed that in the coming weeks they would develop special rules and documents, based on which the decision to grant the athletes neutral status would be taken.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All