3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian and Russian gymnasts to return to international arena
The Executive Committee of the International Gymnastics Federation plans to allow Belarusian and Russian athletes to compete under the auspices of the organization in a neutral status from January 1, 2024, as it became known the day before.
The organization stressed that in the coming weeks they would develop special rules and documents, based on which the decision to grant the athletes neutral status would be taken.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All