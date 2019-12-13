PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian boxer Evgeny Karmilchik wins bronze medal of World Championship

Belarusian boxer Evgeny Karmilchik won a bronze medal at the World Championship, which is being held in Belgrade. An athlete from Grodno Region, performing in the category of 48 kg, lost in the semifinals to Kazakhstani athlete Temirtas Zhusupov. This medal is the first for Belarusian boxers at planetary forums in the last six years.

