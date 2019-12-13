EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusian ice hockey referee to officiate matches of Olympics-2022 in Beijing

The Belarusian referee Maksim Sidorenko has joined the list of 48 referees and linesmen appointed by the International Ice Hockey Federation to judge the men's and women's ice hockey matches of the Olympic Games in Beijing 2022. The list includes representatives of 12 countries. The Belarusian specialist will officiate the men's tournament.

