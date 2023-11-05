3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.21 BYN
Belarusian strongman Khoroneko sets new world record
Athlete from Belarus Vyacheslav Khoroneko has set a new world record in kettlebell lifting, writes Sputnik.
The athlete was able to demonstrate his skills while participating in the championship of Belarus in kettlebell marathon. The strongman managed to lift two projectiles, each weighing 24 kilograms, 100 times in 4 minutes and 24 seconds.
This allowed him to improve his previous result, which was 93 lifts, and set a new world record in the weight category up to 82.5 kilograms.