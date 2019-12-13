Belarusians get first medals at European Wrestling Championships

Ali Shabanau brought the first medal to the Belarusian team at the European Wrestling Championships in Warsaw. Our wrestler performs in the weight category of up to 86 kg. He managed to defeat Pole Sebastian JezierzanskI in a duel for the bronze medal Wednesday.



After Shabanau, Haji Rajabov appeared on the mat in the weight category of up to 92 kg. The Belarusian left no chance to his opponent Ivars Samusonoks from Latvia and won 8:0. This is another bronze medal for our team. Denis Khromenkov of our 125 kg class will fight for one more bronze medal.



Belarusians will have a chance to win even more medals tomorrow. Three of our female athletes headed by Vasilisa Marzaliuk will compete for the bronze in their weight classes. Belarus 5 will broadcast the final live. Do not miss it! The broadcast will start at 7 p.m.