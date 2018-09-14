Belarusians start at Davis Cup in Moscow today

We will enjoy the fights of doubles, where the most experienced and titled tennis player of the Belarusian national tennis team Maxim Mirny will play for our country.

The Davis Cup is the major international competition in men's tennis. It is held annually since 1900. In their group, the teams from Russia and Belarus already met at Minsk courts in 2004. The struggle was for an exit in the quarter final. And then the Belarusian team won with a score of 3:2.

And now, 14 years after, the teams again compete in the Davis Cup. The game promises to be tense, but interesting. In the world ranking of men's tennis, the gap between the teams is small. Russia is on the 23rd place, Belarus is at 34th.