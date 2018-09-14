3.42 RUB
Belarusians start at Davis Cup in Moscow today
We will enjoy the fights of doubles, where the most experienced and titled tennis player of the Belarusian national tennis team Maxim Mirny will play for our country.
The Davis Cup is the major international competition in men's tennis. It is held annually since 1900. In their group, the teams from Russia and Belarus already met at Minsk courts in 2004. The struggle was for an exit in the quarter final. And then the Belarusian team won with a score of 3:2.
And now, 14 years after, the teams again compete in the Davis Cup. The game promises to be tense, but interesting. In the world ranking of men's tennis, the gap between the teams is small. Russia is on the 23rd place, Belarus is at 34th.
Maxim Mirny is the most experienced and titled member of the national team, the Olympic champion in London, six-time winner of the series "Grand Slam". In the double rating of ATP Maxim is 51st. The Russia-Belarus match will be held within the first regional group of the Davis Cup. The winner will retain a place in Group I for the 2019 season.
