3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Belarusians win two medals of European Cup stage in freestyle
Dmitry Mazurkevich won the home stage of the European Cup in freestyle, which takes place in Raubichi. Another our ski acrobat Valeria Bolmatova won a silver medal. Freestyle skiers from three countries are involved in the tournament. Apart from Belarus, they include Russia and Kazakhstan. Tomorrow, the competition will be continued by individual starts. The team tournament will be held on Saturday. Meanwhile, our Olympians are staying at the training camp in Finland. In Beijing, 7 acrobats will compete for medals in individual events and in the team tournament.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All