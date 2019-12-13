Belarusians win two medals of European Cup stage in freestyle

Dmitry Mazurkevich won the home stage of the European Cup in freestyle, which takes place in Raubichi. Another our ski acrobat Valeria Bolmatova won a silver medal. Freestyle skiers from three countries are involved in the tournament. Apart from Belarus, they include Russia and Kazakhstan. Tomorrow, the competition will be continued by individual starts. The team tournament will be held on Saturday. Meanwhile, our Olympians are staying at the training camp in Finland. In Beijing, 7 acrobats will compete for medals in individual events and in the team tournament.