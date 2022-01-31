Belteleradiocompany to broadcast about 220 hours of Olympics in Beijing

Only a few days are left before the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The opening ceremony will be held on Friday. The Belteleradiocompany TV channels have plans to broadcast about 220 hours of Olympic content. First of all, the focus will be on the sports that are of most interest to the Belarusian viewers.

As the Olympic events begin at a time that is not very convenient time for our fans, we are going to show all the most interesting events in the evening prime time. The Games will be held from February 4 to 20.