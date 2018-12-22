PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Handball Club Meshkov Brest defeats Tatran Prešov 35:21 in SEHA league

The most productive member of our team is Serbian legionary Darko Djukic. He has seven accurate shots. The teams caught up on points, but according to additional indicators, the Belarusians climbed to the fourth place.

