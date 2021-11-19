Biathlon - Alimbekova wins control sprint in Obertillach

Three Belarusians raised on the podium at the closing sprint in Obertillach. Dinara Alimbekova won the race. She missed only one shot. Anna Sola was second with two inaccurate shots and Irina Leshchenko took the third place. Besides Belarusians, there were representatives of Austria, Bulgaria and the USA. Representatives of these countries and Russians took part in the men's sprint where Sergey Bocharnikov, the best Belarusian, took the 4th place. On November 27, the new season of the World Cup will start.