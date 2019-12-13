Biathlon. Women's national team of Belarus takes silver in relay

Good news from the last minutes from Czech Nove Mesto, where the 8th stage of the Biathlon World Cup started.



Our women's team won the silver medal in the relay. Iryna Kryuko was the first to leave the distance, the Olympic champion used one additional cartridge on the rack and passed the baton to another member Dzinara Alimbekava. After prone shooting, she moved to the 3rd position and showed a high result at the finish of her stage. And Elena Kruchinkina, who finished the race, was able to climb to a high 2nd place, ahead of only the Swedish national team.



For our team, this is already the second silver in the relay, our girls also successfully performed in German Oberhof.

