Boxer A. Alferov to fight for world championship gold

Good news came from Belgrade. Belarusian boxer Alexey Alferov will fight for the gold of the world championship. This is a debut at the world forum for the sportsman from Grodno Region. The day before he defeated Russian Savely Sadoma in the semifinals in the weight category up to 80 kilograms. The Belarusian will compete for gold against Robbie Gonzalez of the USA. The final battle will take place tomorrow on the final day of the championship. Finals will start at 20:00 Belarusian time. Earlier, Evgeny Karmilchik brought the bronze medal to the national team. By the way, the International Boxing Association will award money prizes to the winners for the first time in history. An athlete will get $100 thousand for gold, half as much will be awarded for the silver and $25 thousand will be given for bronze. It is worth noting that Belarusians haven't won two awards of the planetary forum since 2003.