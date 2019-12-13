3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Boxer A. Alferov to fight for world championship gold
Good news came from Belgrade. Belarusian boxer Alexey Alferov will fight for the gold of the world championship. This is a debut at the world forum for the sportsman from Grodno Region. The day before he defeated Russian Savely Sadoma in the semifinals in the weight category up to 80 kilograms. The Belarusian will compete for gold against Robbie Gonzalez of the USA. The final battle will take place tomorrow on the final day of the championship. Finals will start at 20:00 Belarusian time. Earlier, Evgeny Karmilchik brought the bronze medal to the national team. By the way, the International Boxing Association will award money prizes to the winners for the first time in history. An athlete will get $100 thousand for gold, half as much will be awarded for the silver and $25 thousand will be given for bronze. It is worth noting that Belarusians haven't won two awards of the planetary forum since 2003.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All