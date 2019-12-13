Wrestling. Belarusians won 3 more licenses in Tokyo

Three more licenses for the Olympic Games in Tokyo were won by Belarusian wrestlers. On the first day of the competition at the qualifying tournament in Budapest, a license for Japan Games was won by catch-style representatives Ali Shabanov, Alexander Gushtyn and Denis Khromenkov, who reached the final of their weight categories. Licenses in Greco-Roman wrestling will also be competed for in the European qualifiers. Belarus will be represented by Daurov Soslan, Alexander Leonchik, Victor Sosunovsky, Alexander Grabovik, Georgy Chugoshvili.



Natalia Varakina, Vanessa Kolodinskaya, Maria Mamoshuk, Anna Sadchenko and Vasilisa Marzalyuk will take part in the women's fight for the opportunity to compete at the Olympics. The final world qualifying round will be held in Sofia in May.



