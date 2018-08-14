PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BATE Borisov to play versus FK Karabakh

BATE Borisov today can be a step closer to the elite round of the Champions League and bring European grands to Belarus. The return match of qualification will be played at Borisov Arena. In Baku the Belarusians won - 1:0. The broadcast of the today's meeting on channel Belarus-5 will start at 19:50. The winner of the two-round confrontation will earn about 5 million euro.

The winner of BATE-Karabakh duel in the playoffs of the Champions League will oppose Dutch PSV Eindhoven, and the loser will continue the fight in the Europa League.

