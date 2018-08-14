3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BATE Borisov to play versus FK Karabakh
BATE Borisov today can be a step closer to the elite round of the Champions League and bring European grands to Belarus. The return match of qualification will be played at Borisov Arena. In Baku the Belarusians won - 1:0. The broadcast of the today's meeting on channel Belarus-5 will start at 19:50. The winner of the two-round confrontation will earn about 5 million euro.
The winner of BATE-Karabakh duel in the playoffs of the Champions League will oppose Dutch PSV Eindhoven, and the loser will continue the fight in the Europa League.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All