Zapashny brothers become star ambassadors of II European Games

Visa-free regime will be introduced for fans during the II European Games in Belarus. Today Zapashny brothers became star ambassadors of the upcoming competitions. A solemn meeting with the legends of the world circus took place at the cultural center of the Belarusian Embassy in Moscow. Particular attention was paid to the details of the games: namely, how many countries are involved, in which disciplines, where the athletes will be accommodated.

Among the ambassadors of the European Games-2019 will be outstanding and authoritative personalities from the world of sport, art and culture from different countries of Europe. The first ambassador is 4-time Olympic champion Daria Domracheva.

