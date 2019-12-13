CAS rejected appeals against suspension of Russian clubs from European Cups

The Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected appeals of the Russian Football Union against decisions to suspend clubs and national teams under the auspices of UEFA for an indefinite period. Russian teams next season will not be able to participate in European competitions, the UEFA League of Nations, the U21 European Championship, Women's Euro 2022, as well as in the qualification of the Women's World Cup 2023. Appeals by Zenit, Dynamo, Sochi, and CSKA to participate in European tournaments were also rejected.