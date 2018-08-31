3.42 RUB
Chelsea to come to Belarus
The draw for the group stage of the Europa League has been held in Nyon, Switzerland. Champion of Belarus BATE is in the quartet with Chelsea, as well as Greek PAOK and Hungarian Videoton. The autumn stage of the second most important European cup starts on September 20.
