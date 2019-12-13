3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
European Cycling Track Championships in Minsk cancelled
European Cycling Track Cycling Championship scheduled to be held in Minsk in June has been canceled. The reason is the current international situation. However, a message appeared on the website of the continental federation, in which President of the European Cycling Union Enrico Della Casa thanked the Belarusian party and personally Natalia Tsilinskaya for the efforts to prepare the event and important initiatives to develop cycling in our country.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All