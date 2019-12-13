EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
BiathlonMotorsport

European Cycling Track Championships in Minsk cancelled

European Cycling Track Cycling Championship scheduled to be held in Minsk in June has been canceled. The reason is the current international situation. However, a message appeared on the website of the continental federation, in which President of the European Cycling Union Enrico Della Casa thanked the Belarusian party and personally Natalia Tsilinskaya for the efforts to prepare the event and important initiatives to develop cycling in our country.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All