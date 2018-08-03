World Championship in Ringo held in sports complex Stayki

This relatively new game appeared in Poland in the late 50th. It is similar to pioneer-ball, but players throw a rubber ring instead of a ball. Teams from Russia, Lithuania, Latvia, India, South Africa, USA have gathered to compete in skill, speed and coordination.

Ringo is available to everyone. Players of different age categories play together. For example, the first place among adults in one of the disciplines of the championship was won by a 10th-grader.