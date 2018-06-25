PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Daria Domracheva: I am completing my professional career

Hero of Belarus Daria Domracheva is holding a press conference at the moment, where she has announced her decision to complete her sports career. The press conference is held at the headquarters of the National Olympic Committee. Live broadcast is held by Belarus 5.

