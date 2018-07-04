3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Diego Maradona to arrive in Belarus on July 16
For the first time the world champion of 1986 will arrive in Belarus on July 16. Diego Armando announced this in a special video on his Instagram. This information was confirmed in the press service of Dinamo. The Argentinean expressed his desire to come to Belarus to start the work. In May, Maradona became the head of the board of Dinamo, Brest. The legendary football player will be engaged in strategic development of the club.
President
All
Lukashenko's Action Plan and Bilateral Talks at Global Forum in Baku
President of Belarus reproaches UN Secretariat in brutal bureaucracy
Leaders of Belarus and Zimbabwe discuss number of issues in developing bilateral cooperation
What are Lukashenko’s proposals to improve Belarusian-Serbian relations?
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Baltic extinction: number of newborns in Latvia failed to reach 10 thousand in 9 months
Vucic predicts withdrawal of American LNG from EU market and queues for Russian gas
UK may send troops to Ukraine if Trump cuts funding for Kiev
Trump makes several appointments to his new administration: what position will Elon Musk hold?
Regions
All
Incidents
All