Diego Maradona to arrive in Belarus on July 16

For the first time the world champion of 1986 will arrive in Belarus on July 16. Diego Armando announced this in a special video on his Instagram. This information was confirmed in the press service of Dinamo. The Argentinean expressed his desire to come to Belarus to start the work. In May, Maradona became the head of the board of Dinamo, Brest. The legendary football player will be engaged in strategic development of the club.