National rowing team of Belarus claims 3 medals at European Rowing Championships

Day 2 at the European Rowing Championships has brought the national team of Belarus 3 medals, including 2 gold medals.

The men’s team of 4 – Kiril Nikitin, Vitaliy Belko, Ilya Fedorenko, and Roman Petrushenko – claimed the gold in the 1,000m race. Alena Nozdryova won the gold and set a new world record in the 500m singles. The women's four of Alena Svito, Nadezhda Lepeshko, Maria Litvinchuk, and Olga Khudenko won the silver in the Olympic distance of 500m in kayaks.