Two medals won by Belarusians at Cup of Nations in track cycling
Two medals, both of the highest standard, were won by the Belarusians on the second day of the Nations Cup track cycling in Hong Kong. One of the leaders of the men's team, Evgeny Korolеk, took gold in scratch, as well as Tatiana Sharakova in women's competitions. Tomorrow they will be fighting for awards in the Olympic discipline.
