E. Gerasimov to finish 1st round match at Wimbledon

Egor Gerasimov will finish yesterday’s match of the 1st round of Wimblodn with British Jay Clarke at approximately 2.30 pm. The game was suspended when the score was 6 : 3, 3 : 6, 7 : 6 in favor of the Belarusian.

