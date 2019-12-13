E. Mertens: Sabalenka has every chance of winning US Open

Sabalenka has every chance of winning the US Open. Recent rival and counterpart of Belarusian Elise Mertens shared such an opinion. Our tennis player has made her way to the quarterfinals of the US Open and will try to reach ½ for the first time in her career. The second racket of the world needs to beat Barbora Krejcikova to do this. A year ago, Aryna has already managed to win over the Czech tennis player and this was the only face-to-face meeting on the court.