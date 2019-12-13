PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Egor Gerasimov leaves ATP series tournament in Cologne

The day before, the Belarusian in an almost three-hour fight of the 1/8 finals lost to the 22nd racket of the world - representative of Canada Felix Aliasim Oge. 6: 4, 6: 7, 6: 7.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All